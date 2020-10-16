mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Weeknd Drops "In Your Eyes" Remix With Sax Legend Kenny G

Alex Zidel
October 16, 2020 10:24
In Your Eyes (Remix)
The Weeknd Feat. Kenny G

The Weeknd drops the studio version of his Kenny G-assisted remix for "In Your Eyes".


The rightful follow-up to the 80s-callback single "Blinding Lights", which has been one of the best songs of the year so far, is "In Your Eyes". The song shares a similar vibe and is just as catchy as its predecessor.

Both finding a home on The Weeknd's masterpiece album After Hours, the two records sound amazing back-to-back. Today, a new version of "In Your Eyes" has been released, adding to the growing list of remixes of the cut.

Kenny G assisted The Weeknd for his TIME 100 performance of the song and, finally, their link-up has been made available on streaming services.

The studio version of Kenny G's remix showcases his ability to evoke emotion with his tremendous saxophone solo, fitting the song perfectly, and contributing to Kenny's resurgence as an important pop culture figure in 2020. As you'll recall, he also came through with a dope run on Kanye West's latest album Jesus Is King.

Listen to the brand new remix below and let us know if you're vibing to it.

Quotable Lyrics:

In your eyes
I see there's something burning inside you
Oh, inside you
In your eyes
I know it hurts to smile, but you try to
Oh, you try to

