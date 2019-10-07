Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made his highly anticipated return to WWE on Friday night, as he helped usher in SmackDown Live's move to Friday nights on Fox.

And The People's Champ didn't just show up to smile for the cameras - he laid the SmackDown on Baron Corbin, hitting the King of the Ring winner with a People's Elbow, followed by a Rock Bottom, much to the delight of the sold out crowd and the millions (and millions!) watching at home.

The Rock is obviously in tremendous shape and his mic skills haven't missed a beat, but he likely won't be back in the ring for a long time, no matter how much Randy Orton begs. Prior to last week's SmackDown Live premiere, Orton tweeted:

".@TheRock I see you will be at #SmackdownOnFox this Friday. How about you & I have a discussion about who’s the greatest 3rd generation of all time and we answer that question April 5th in Tampa At Wrestlemania 36. A vipers sense of smell is unmatched. I smell what you’re cooking"

Rocky responded to The Viper on Sunday, explaining that he has no desire to get RKO'd outta nowhere.

"U think Bob O Sr & Chief Maivia along with our pops’ Bob Jr & the Soulman ran up and down those roads for decades taking bumps just so we can sell out WM36 so you can RKO my ass thru the earth. My body’s still recovering from that Evolution beatdown you gave me at WM20"

Check out the full exchange below, as well as some highlights from The Rock's recent appearance on SmackDown.