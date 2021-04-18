Dwayne The Rock Johnson is worth a whole lot of money and it is easy to see why. From his lengthy career in the WWE to his massive movie catalog, "The Rock" has proven himself to be one of the best entertainers out there. He has even contemplated a Presidential Run in the future although for now, that seems like more of a pipe dream than anything else.

In the meantime, Johnson has used his wealth to purchase an incredible 3.67-acre property in Hollywood, worth $27.8 million. From the jump, The Rock will have some very famous neighbors as people like Denzel Washington, Sofia Vergara, Eddie Murphy, and even Sylvester Stallone live in the area.

The place is fairly stunning as it features six bedrooms, 11.5 bathrooms, and some massive entertainment rooms. There is a gym, swimming pool, tennis court, and a gorgeous backyard that will provide The Rock with plenty of time to explore around the property. This place was originally built by Alex Van Halen, which just goes to show the vast range of celebrities that have lived here.

Considering all of the amenities, it is easy to see why such a property would cost so much money. If you are interested in seeing photos, you can check them out here.

