A new poll conducted by Piplsay has found that 46% of Americans surveyed say that they would support Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson if he runs for president of the United States. The poll interviewed 30,130 people and included other celebrities and their potential move into politics, such as Matthew McConaughey.

Johnson recently flirted with rumors that he was considering a presidential run in the future telling USA Today that he will campaign "if that's what the people wanted."



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“I would consider a presidential run in the future if that’s what the people wanted,” he explained. “Truly I mean that, and I’m not flippant in any way with my answer. That would be up to the people...So I would wait, and I would listen. I would have my finger on the pulse, my ear to the ground.”

McConaughey has also teased a foray into politics, hinting at a run for governor of Texas.

"It's something I'm giving consideration. Absolutely. What an honorable thing to even be able to consider," he recently told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

Piplsay found that 29% of respondents would support both Johnson for president and McConaughey for Texas governor, while 17% would support just Johnson and 12% would support just McConaughey.

[Via]