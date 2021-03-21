Matthew McConaughey discussed the growing rumors that he is planning to run for Governor of Texas, on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Friday. McConaughey confirmed that it is an idea he is considering.

"It's something I'm giving consideration. Absolutely. What an honorable thing to even be able to consider," the actor admitted before cutting himself short. "I'm no further than that right now, Sir."



Rick Kern / Getty Images

Earlier this week, McConaughey criticized current Texas Gov. Greg Abbot's decision to lift the state's mask mandate.

"My reaction to that is... I was a little dumbfounded by the decision," McConaughey told CBS This Morning during an interview Wednesday. He added that he understands the need to get back to work, but reiterated how minor of an inconvenience wearing a mask is.

Abbot recently confirmed that he plans to run for a third term during the 2022 election cycle.

McConaughey's recent press tour is to promote a relief benefit concert he's hosting in Texas this weekend, in support of the actor's "Just Keep Livin" fund. The show will feature performances from Kelly Clarkson, Post Malone, Khalid, George Strait, Willie Nelson, Gary Clark Jr., and more. Fans will be able to stream the event on YouTube.

