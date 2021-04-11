Billie Kay and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have been friends for some time now. Their friendship continues to grow as Kay reps The Rock for Wrestlemania 37. Kay hopped on Twitter to share a custom pair of socks she had made for the event. The socks feature an image of The Rock, drawn in cartoon form, with one eyebrow raised behind a pair of shades.

Of course, The Rock himself had to respond to the tweet. "Time to shine, BK," he responded. "Electrify ‘em...â¡ï¸ðªð¾ #WrestleMania." Kay competed in the Tag Team Turmoil match Saturday night. That fight determined the new number one contenders that will challenge WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. Kay will team with Carmella, going up against Lana and Naomi, Natalya and Tamina Snuka, Liv Morgan, and Ruby Riott, and Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

The night also featured Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison. Bad Bunny's debut in the wrestling scene got the internet going. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler will be facing Natalya and Tamina tonight. It looks like those The Rock socks didn't help Kay's case when it came to winning the championship.