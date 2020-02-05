Our Spotify playlist selection continues to grow. With FIRE EMOJI, On the Come Up and R&B SEASON in full swing, we're debuting a brand new addition that will help soundtrack your fitness routine.

The first official edition of the (Get) FitOrDie (Trying) Gym playlist includes artists like Stunna 4 Vegas, Mac Miller, Travis Scott and DaBabby. This playlist series is designed specifically for your workout, but it is not exclusively filled with high-tempo tracks. The 2 hour playlist features energetic songs like Stunna 4 Vegas' "ON FYE" and Stormzy's "Audacity" but also feel-good songs like Roddy Ricch's "The Box" and Mac Miller's "Blue Word."

We start the playlist off with Lil Uzi Vert’s "Futsal Shuffle 2020," which may be considered an "older" song at this point, but one that continues to grow on us. This hip-hop-dominated mix of new and older songs will keep you entertained and stimulated through out your work out, even if you're not working out for the full two hours.

Finally, we had to put a couple tracks from the new Lil Wayne album, Funeral, sprinkled through out the playlist.

What are your favourite songs for a work out session? Drop them in the comments, we'll be updating this playlist and sharing it every Monday morning, weekly.

Hit the Follow on Spotify to stay tuned.