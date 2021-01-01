The Office is leaving Netflix for good once the clock hits midnight on January 1st, 2021. While some people have opted to start a streaming marathon earlier in the month to arrive at the finale just in time for New Year's Eve, others are frantically worrying where they can find the popular office mockumentary.

The streaming wars continue to grow as Netflix will lose one of its top-performing series. Of course, something as popular as The Office isn't going anywhere. Michael Scott and the crew are just finding a new streaming home. Starting in the new year, The Office will be available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal's new streaming service.

Peacock will have the first two seasons of The Office, with ads, available to watch for free. However, to watch seasons 3 through 9, consumers will need to subscribe to one of Peacock's two paid tiers. Peacock Premium tier 2 offers the streaming service's full catalog with ads for $4.99 a month (or $49.99 a year). Peacock Premium tier 2 has no commercials for $9.99 a month (or $99.99 a year). A free 7-day trial exists for both tiers.

Peacock Premium also includes something called "Superfan Episodes" for The Office. These episodes will be extended and have never before seen footage.

