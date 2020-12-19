As the panic-filled, stress-inducing year of 2020 comes to an end, we maintain hope for a better year in 2021, and at the very least, we'll get some new content to burrow into on Netflix. If you're infatuated with the Karate Kid franchise, the 3rd season of the Netflix original series Cobra Kai will be arriving on January 8th. Binging cooking shows is a favorite pastime among many, so you'll get to enjoy failed attempts at baking with the 3rd season of Netflix's ¡Nailed It! México. There are a plethora of movies coming in the new year, including favorites like Superbad, Eddie Murphy: Raw, and Bonnie and Clyde.

As usual, when new comes in, the old must go out. If you want to catch some of your favorites like Death at a Funeral, A Thin Line Between Love & Hate, and For Colored Girls, then you should watch them while you can because those titles, including a few others, will be leaving by the end of the upcoming month. 

Here's a full list of everything coming to Netflix in January. Let us know what you'll be watching in the New Year. 

January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Meditation - Netflix Original
The Minimalists: Less Is Now - Netflix Documentary
Monarca: Season 2 - Netflix Original
What Happened to Mr. Cha? - Netflix Film
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Can’t Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
The Creative Brain
The Departed
Enter the Dragon
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
Mystic Pizza
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes
Striptease
Superbad
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

January 2

Asphalt Burning - Netflix Film

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse - Netflix Family
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
History of Swear Words - Netflix Original
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 - Netflix Original

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina - Netflix Film
Surviving Death - Netflix Documentary
Tony Parker: The Final Shot - Netflix Documentary

January 7

Pieces of a Woman - Netflix Film

January 8

Charming - Netflix Film
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 - Netflix Anime
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 - Netflix Original
Lupin - Netflix Original
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival - Netflix Family
Pretend It’s a City - Netflix Documentary
Stuck Apart - Netflix Film

January 10

Spring Breakers

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy - Netflix Documentary
The Intouchables

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer - Netflix Documentary

January 15

Bling Empire - Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 - Netflix Family
Disenchantment: Part 3 - - Netflix Original
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) - Netflix Film
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire - Netflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

January 16

A Monster Calls
Radium Girls

January 18

Homefront

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 - Netflix Family

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) - Netflix Original
Sightless
Spycraft - Netflix Original

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 - Netflix Original

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Busted!: Season 3 - Netflix Original
Fate: The Winx Saga - Netflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 - Netflix Family
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) - Netflix Film
The White Tiger - Netflix Film

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) - Netflix Original

January 26

Go Dog Go - Netflix Family

January 27

Accomplice
Penguin Bloom - Netflix Film

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) - Netflix Film
The Dig - Netflix Film
Finding ‘Ohana - Netflix Film
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints - Netflix Documentary

January 31

Fatima

