As the panic-filled, stress-inducing year of 2020 comes to an end, we maintain hope for a better year in 2021, and at the very least, we'll get some new content to burrow into on Netflix. If you're infatuated with the Karate Kid franchise, the 3rd season of the Netflix original series Cobra Kai will be arriving on January 8th. Binging cooking shows is a favorite pastime among many, so you'll get to enjoy failed attempts at baking with the 3rd season of Netflix's ¡Nailed It! México. There are a plethora of movies coming in the new year, including favorites like Superbad, Eddie Murphy: Raw, and Bonnie and Clyde.

As usual, when new comes in, the old must go out. If you want to catch some of your favorites like Death at a Funeral, A Thin Line Between Love & Hate, and For Colored Girls, then you should watch them while you can because those titles, including a few others, will be leaving by the end of the upcoming month.

Here's a full list of everything coming to Netflix in January. Let us know what you'll be watching in the New Year.

January 1

Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 - Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Meditation - Netflix Original

The Minimalists: Less Is Now - Netflix Documentary

Monarca: Season 2 - Netflix Original

What Happened to Mr. Cha? - Netflix Film

17 Again

30 Minutes or Less

Abby Hatcher: Season 1

Blue Streak

Bonnie and Clyde

Can’t Hardly Wait

Catch Me If You Can

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs

Cool Hand Luke

The Creative Brain

The Departed

Enter the Dragon

Gimme Shelter

Good Hair

Goodfellas

Gothika

The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2

Into the Wild

Julie & Julia

Mud

Mystic Pizza

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!

Eddie Murphy: Raw

Sex and the City: The Movie

Sex and the City 2

Sherlock Holmes

Striptease

Superbad

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

January 2

Asphalt Burning - Netflix Film

January 5

Gabby’s Dollhouse - Netflix Family

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

History of Swear Words - Netflix Original

LA’s Finest: Season 1

¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 - Netflix Original

January 6

Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina - Netflix Film

Surviving Death - Netflix Documentary

Tony Parker: The Final Shot - Netflix Documentary

January 7

Pieces of a Woman - Netflix Film

January 8

Charming - Netflix Film

The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 - Netflix Anime

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 - Netflix Original

Lupin - Netflix Original

Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival - Netflix Family

Pretend It’s a City - Netflix Documentary

Stuck Apart - Netflix Film

January 10

Spring Breakers

January 11

CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy - Netflix Documentary

The Intouchables

January 12

Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4

January 13

An Imperfect Murder

Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer - Netflix Documentary

January 15

Bling Empire - Netflix Original

Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 - Netflix Family

Disenchantment: Part 3 - - Netflix Original

Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) - Netflix Film

Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3

Hook

Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1

The Magicians: Season 5

Outside the Wire - Netflix Film

Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie

Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure

January 16

A Monster Calls

Radium Girls

January 18

Homefront

January 19

Hello Ninja: Season 4 - Netflix Family

January 20

Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) - Netflix Original

Sightless

Spycraft - Netflix Original

January 21

Call My Agent!: Season 4 - Netflix Original

January 22

Blown Away: Season 2 - Netflix Original

Busted!: Season 3 - Netflix Original

Fate: The Winx Saga - Netflix Original

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 - Netflix Family

So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) - Netflix Film

The White Tiger - Netflix Film

January 23

Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) - Netflix Original

January 26

Go Dog Go - Netflix Family

January 27

Accomplice

Penguin Bloom - Netflix Film

January 29

Below Zero (Bajocero) - Netflix Film

The Dig - Netflix Film

Finding ‘Ohana - Netflix Film

We Are: The Brooklyn Saints - Netflix Documentary

January 31

Fatima

[via]