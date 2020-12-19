A comprehensive list of everything coming to and leaving Netflix in January.
As the panic-filled, stress-inducing year of 2020 comes to an end, we maintain hope for a better year in 2021, and at the very least, we'll get some new content to burrow into on Netflix. If you're infatuated with the Karate Kid franchise, the 3rd season of the Netflix original series Cobra Kai will be arriving on January 8th. Binging cooking shows is a favorite pastime among many, so you'll get to enjoy failed attempts at baking with the 3rd season of Netflix's ¡Nailed It! México. There are a plethora of movies coming in the new year, including favorites like Superbad, Eddie Murphy: Raw, and Bonnie and Clyde.
As usual, when new comes in, the old must go out. If you want to catch some of your favorites like Death at a Funeral, A Thin Line Between Love & Hate, and For Colored Girls, then you should watch them while you can because those titles, including a few others, will be leaving by the end of the upcoming month.
Here's a full list of everything coming to Netflix in January. Let us know what you'll be watching in the New Year.
January 1
Dream Home Makeover: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Meditation - Netflix Original
The Minimalists: Less Is Now - Netflix Documentary
Monarca: Season 2 - Netflix Original
What Happened to Mr. Cha? - Netflix Film
17 Again
30 Minutes or Less
Abby Hatcher: Season 1
Blue Streak
Bonnie and Clyde
Can’t Hardly Wait
Catch Me If You Can
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs
Cool Hand Luke
The Creative Brain
The Departed
Enter the Dragon
Gimme Shelter
Good Hair
Goodfellas
Gothika
The Haunted Hathaways: Seasons 1-2
Into the Wild
Julie & Julia
Mud
Mystic Pizza
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Sex and the City: The Movie
Sex and the City 2
Sherlock Holmes
Striptease
Superbad
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
January 2
Asphalt Burning - Netflix Film
January 5
Gabby’s Dollhouse - Netflix Family
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo
History of Swear Words - Netflix Original
LA’s Finest: Season 1
¡Nailed It! México: Season 3 - Netflix Original
January 6
Ratones Paranoicos: The Band that Rocked Argentina - Netflix Film
Surviving Death - Netflix Documentary
Tony Parker: The Final Shot - Netflix Documentary
January 7
Pieces of a Woman - Netflix Film
January 8
Charming - Netflix Film
The Idhun Chronicles: Part 2 - Netflix Anime
Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 5 - Netflix Original
Lupin - Netflix Original
Mighty Little Bheem: Kite Festival - Netflix Family
Pretend It’s a City - Netflix Documentary
Stuck Apart - Netflix Film
January 10
Spring Breakers
January 11
CRACK: Cocaine, Corruption & Conspiracy - Netflix Documentary
The Intouchables
January 12
Last Tango in Halifax: Season 4
January 13
An Imperfect Murder
Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer - Netflix Documentary
January 15
Bling Empire - Netflix Original
Carmen Sandiego: Season 4 - Netflix Family
Disenchantment: Part 3 - - Netflix Original
Double Dad (Pai Em Dobro) - Netflix Film
Henry Danger: Seasons 1-3
Hook
Kuroko’s Basketball: Season 1
The Magicians: Season 5
Outside the Wire - Netflix Film
Penguins of Madagascar: The Movie
Pinkfong & Baby Shark’s Space Adventure
January 16
A Monster Calls
Radium Girls
January 18
Homefront
January 19
Hello Ninja: Season 4 - Netflix Family
January 20
Daughter From Another Mother (Madre solo hay dos) - Netflix Original
Sightless
Spycraft - Netflix Original
January 21
Call My Agent!: Season 4 - Netflix Original
January 22
Blown Away: Season 2 - Netflix Original
Busted!: Season 3 - Netflix Original
Fate: The Winx Saga - Netflix Original
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous: Season 2 - Netflix Family
So My Grandma’s a Lesbian! (Salir del ropero) - Netflix Film
The White Tiger - Netflix Film
January 23
Love (ft. Marriage and Divorce) - Netflix Original
January 26
Go Dog Go - Netflix Family
January 27
Accomplice
Penguin Bloom - Netflix Film
January 29
Below Zero (Bajocero) - Netflix Film
The Dig - Netflix Film
Finding ‘Ohana - Netflix Film
We Are: The Brooklyn Saints - Netflix Documentary
January 31
Fatima