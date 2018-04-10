Michael Scott
- TV"The Office" Is Leaving Netflix In 2021: Here's Where To Find It"The Office" says goodbye to Netflix. By Karlton Jahmal
- SocietyStudent Promised College Scholarship In 2007 Now Being Told She Can't Have ItThe real-life "Scott's Tots."By Cole Blake
- TV"The Office" Creator "Has An Idea" For Series Reboot: "He Wants To Do It"We're ready.By Chantilly Post
- EntertainmentNetflix Will Lose Popular Sitcom "The Office" In 2021NBC it taking back the show for their own streaming service.By hnhh
- Entertainment"The Office" Crew Talk Their Favourite Episode & You Won't Be SurprisedIf you don't know this episode do you even watch "The Office?"By Chantilly Post