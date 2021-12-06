Since the first trailer arrived in September, fans of The Matrix franchise have been full of enthusiasm for the forthcoming Resurrections sequel. On Monday, December 6th, a new visual was unleashed, giving us more insight into what we can expect from the Keanu Reeves-led project.

“We can’t see it but we’re all trapped inside these strange, repeating loops,” a voice can be heard saying. “Billions of people, just living out their lives, oblivious,” another continues. “But this is the moment for you to show us what’s real.”





Reeves’ Neo has obviously aged, but he still plays the part well. “I remember this,” he says, standing in a white room. Suspense-building music begins to play as the action continues, transporting us to a futuristic world. “Maybe this isn’t the story we think it is,” a character with blue hair says, wearing a concerned look on her face.

Disturbia star Carrie-Anne Moss is reprising her role as Trinity, and Jada Pinkett Smith will be back in character as Niobe. Laurence Fishburne’s Morpheus is now played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Jessica Henwick, Priyanka Chopra Jones, Christina Ricci, and Neil Patrick Harris have also been added to the cast list.





“It’s so easy to forget how much noise the matrix pumps into your head,” a woman’s voice says as gun violence ensues. “Something else makes the same kind of noise – war.” Trinity and Neo appear to go through many harsh battles for one another, stopping at nothing to keep each other safe.

Original trilogy director Lana Wachowski was behind the camera; she and sister Lilly worked on The Matrix, The Matrix Reloaded, and The Matrix Revolutions together from 1999 to 2003, but the latest installment was a solo effort on her part.

Check out the latest trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, arriving in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22nd, below.

