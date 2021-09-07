The Matrix Resurrections
- MoviesJonathan Groff Labels Keanu Reeves "The Greatest Action Star Of Our Time"Jonathan Groff labeled Keanu Reeves "the greatest action star of our time."By Cole Blake
- Pop Culture“The Matrix Resurrections” Trailer Sees The Return Of Keanu Reeves & Carrie-Anne Moss“The Matrix Resurrections” will hit theatres on December 22nd.By Hayley Hynes
- Tech“The Matrix Resurrections” Twitter Account Trolls Facebook Over Its New NameMark Zuckerberg recently announced that his company is rebranding as Meta.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop Culture"The Matrix Resurrections" Trailer Is Here In Full Mind-Bending Glory"The Matrix Resurrections" will glitch into theatresBy Joshua Robinson
- MoviesNeo Returns In "The Matrix Resurrections" First LookThe first look at "The Matrix Resurrections," including Keanu Reeves' return as Neo, has arrived. By Mitch Findlay