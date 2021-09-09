Rumblings about a follow-up to the Matrix trilogy have persisted for nearly a full decade, but everything changed in 2019 when Warner Bros. officially announced that there would be a fourth installment in the fan-favorite sci-fi movie series. The highly anticipated film — titled The Matrix Resurrections — is scheduled to arrive this holiday season, and Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith will star in the film and reprise their respective roles of Neo, Trinity, and Niobe.

While Action Bronson revealed that he ultimately didn't make the cut for the fourth Matrix film, other actors and actresses who have been confirmed for the film are Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (of Candyman, Watchmen, and Aquaman fame), Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, and Daniel Bernhardt.

Now, after months of speculating how all of the previously mentioned movie stars will mesh in The Matrix Resurrections, fans can finally relax, because Warner Bros. has unveiled the action-packed and mind-bending trailer for the decades-removed sequel.

The trailer depicts an aged version of Neo who doesn't seem to have any real memories of the Matrix, but after reuniting with Trinity, Keanu Reeves' character is thrust back into the struggle between humans and the machines. Fans are treated to some spectacular visual effects, and they can also get their first glimpse of Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Morpheus.

Watch the trailer for The Matrix Resurrections below, and be sure to check out the highly anticipated film when it arrives in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.