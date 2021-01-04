Disney's wildly popular Star Wars series, The Mandalorian, was officially the most pirated TV series of 2020, TorrentFreak revealed last week.

Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

The show, which debuted in November 2019, replaced Game of Thrones, which held the top spot for several years in a row. The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal in the series' titular role. He travels the galaxy while protecting "The Child." The show was created by Jon Favreau.

The second most-pirated show of 2020 was Amazon's The Boys. The series flips traditional superhero fiction on its head by presenting the superheroes as villains while satirizing modern politics, popular culture, and more.

In third ranks Westworld, HBO's take on Michael Crichton’s classic 1973 movie of the same name.

Rounding out the top ten are Amazon’s Vikings, CBS’ Star Trek: Picard, Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty, AMC’s The Walking Dead, HBO’s The Outsider, CW’s Arrow, and CW’s The Flash.

Following the massive success of The Mandalorian, Disney revealed in December that they are working on 10 new shows and movies set in the Star Wars universe for their streaming platform Disney+.

A third season is currently in pre-production. The finale of the second season also teased that an upcoming spin-off titled The Book of Boba Fett is on the way.

[Via]