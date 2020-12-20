The Mandalorian has set the Star Wars fandom on fire. After several divisive entries from Disney, such as The Last Jedi, Solo, and The Rise Of Skywalker, Jon Favreau set out to give fans something more universally loved. He pulled it off, and the second season of the Disney+ series is becoming a behemoth in the streaming scene. The season finale aired this past Friday, and fans were treated to one of the most amazing moments in Star Wars history. Spoilers ahead.

As the season finale winds down, Mando, the Child, and their crew are trapped with the Dark Troopers poised to win the battle. However, a lone X-Wing shows up to save the day. The moment the ship lands, all of the Dark Troopers recognize the presence of a stronger power, and they turn to engage. A jedi, wielding a green light-saber and a hooded cloak, appears and easily tears through the Dark Troopers like nothing. His moves were graceful and patient, yet powerful. Once the jedi makes it past all of the droids, it is revealed to be Luke Skywalker. Mark Hamill was digitally de-aged, much like Samuel L. Jackson in Captain Marvel or Roberto De Niro in The Irishman. The vintage look at Luke sent shockwaves through the internet.