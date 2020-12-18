"The Book of Boba Fett" Series Teased In "The Mandalorian" Post-Credits Scene

The Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, appears to have just teased another upcoming Star Wars series for the streaming platform, this time likely set around the fan-favorite character who debuted in the original trilogy, Boba Fett.

In a post-credits scene at the end of Season Two of The Mandalorian, Boba Fett can be seen overtaking the palace that once belonged to Jabba the Hutt. Afterward, the show reveals two title cards: "The Book of Boba Fett" and "Coming December 2021."

Deadline reported earlier this year that a Boba Fett-centered series was in the works at Disney+.

Sadly, Jeremy Bulloch, the English actor who starred as Boba Fett in the original series, died this week, fellow Star Wars actor Daniel Logan revealed on Thursday.

Last week, Disney announced a slew of new Star Wars content is in development at the company, which includes the highly-anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which will star Ewan McGregor, who played Kenobi in the early 2000s prequel trilogy.

"The most beautiful thing of all is that [Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi] brought me back together with Hayden," McGregor said after it was announced that Hayden Christensen would be joining the series to play Darth Vader.

