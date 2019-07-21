Disney's reboot of The Lion King has been winning big since its Thursday release. We previously reported on the movie's iconic debut of $78.5 million dollars and now, the box office numbers are in for the movie's four-day analysis with regards to accumulated profit. As such, reports by Complex confirm that the Disney live-action film surpassed all expectations with a total of $192 million dollars in weekend box office sales. The latter includes a $23 million dollar premiere, followed by a $78.5 million dollar revenue on Friday along with $61.6 million dollars clocked in on Saturday. It is expected that the movie will continue scoring high if children (and 90s babies still looking to relive the nostalgia) beg their parents to go see the highly-anticipated film. The Jon Favreau-directed flick set a new record for July with its domestic opening that apparently superseded that of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows (who brought in $169.1 million in 2011).

The news comes shortly after we reported on another win garnered by Disney and Marvel with Avengers: End Game beating Avatar's global box office record and taking the throne as the world's biggest movie. The superhero blockbuster film crossed the $2.78 billion dollar mark this weekend after ticket sales exceeded the $500K needed to beat Avatar's $2.78 billion dollar score. In total, End Game has garnered approximately $853 million dollars in the box office which makes the movie the second-highest-grossing film in North America behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

