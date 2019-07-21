The Lion King brought home the big bucks this weekend and it began with a triumphant opening day. According to reports by Variety, the film has landed a massive opening of $78.5 million dollars in domestic sales and the latter made the movie score the 10th biggest opening day in the industry's history. Despite tough critics from Rotten Tomatoes, who gave the movie a 56% rating, the sale forecast for the movie remains quite ambitious. Disney is looking at making $175 million dollars for the weekend while other movie buffs have predicted roughly $188 million. Though we are still waiting on the news from that. Many, however, believe that the film revived the box office.

"What the marketplace needed was a box office lion in summer and given Friday’s results, the outlook is strong that Simba and his pals could deliver the biggest July opening weekend of all-time that will be the pride of the industry when the results are released on Sunday," shared Comscore's senior media analyst, Paul Dergarabedian. The success attained from the live-action movie can be somewhat owed to its star-studded cast which includes Beyonce as Nala, Donald Glover as Simba, Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa and more.

[Via]