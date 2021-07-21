The Kid LAROI has emerged as a breakout star in the making. Currently enjoying massive success thanks to his latest single "Stay" with Justin Bieber (which as of this moment occupies the third position on the Billboard Hot 100), the young melodist has come through to capitalize on the momentum with a big announcement.

After originally unveiling the tracklist to his upcoming project FUCK LOVE 3: OVER YOU, the presumed end to his ongoing trilogy, LAROI has come through to showcase the entire seven-track effort.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Featuring guest appearances from Polo G, Stunna Gambino, Justin Bieber, G Herbo, Lil Durk, and Mustard, LAROI also confirmed that the album is due for release this Friday. Ahead of the big drop, LAROI shared a snippet of his next music video -- "Not Sober" featuring Polo G and Stunna Gambino -- teasing its release tomorrow night.

It's unclear as to whether or not the crossover sensation anticipated the arrival of a new Kanye West album, but here we are. Given the current success LAROI has been experiencing with his new Bieber collab, don't be surprised to see him turning in some impressive first-week numbers either way.

Be sure to check out the complete tracklist for The Kid LAROI's FUCK LOVE 3: OVER YOU below. Are you excited for his new project?

1. Over You

2. Not Sober ft. Polo G & Stunna Gambino

3. Stay ft Justin Bieber

4. Same Energy

5. Don't Leave Me ft. G Herbo & Lil Durk

6. Bad News

7. Still Chose You ft Mustard