The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber Have A Summer Smash With "Stay"

Alex Zidel
July 09, 2021 09:41
The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber have a hip-pop hit on their hands.


The Kid LAROI has been teasing his latest record on TikTok for weeks, inviting Justin Bieber over to his world for their second overall collaboration on "Stay." The track has been picking up a lot of attention on social media as fans predict it'll be in rotation for months to come, likely sitting comfortably at one of the top spots on the charts for a minute. The Aussie sensation and the Canadian pop star have officially released the full version of their hip-pop single "Stay" and it's every bit as infectious as you would expect.

These two hitmakers never disappoint, coming through once again with a solid pop offering for the summer. With heartbreak-fueled lyrics that enforce LAROI's toxic behavior, this one is sure to be heard blaring on the radio for the next little while.

Listen to The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber's new single "Stay" below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I do the same thing I told you that I never would
I told you I'd change, even when I knew I never could
I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you
I need you to stay, need you to stay

