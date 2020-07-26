mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

The Kid LAROI & Lil Mosey Aren't "Wrong"

Karlton Jahmal
July 26, 2020 16:14
142 Views
24
1
The Kid LAROI The Kid LAROI
The Kid LAROI

WRONG
The Kid LAROI Feat. Lil Mosey

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
meh
50% (4)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
2 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

Breakup to makeup.


The Kid LAROI touched down with his newly-released debut album F*CK LOVE this past week. The former young protege of Juice WRLD lets his emotions loose on this project. The name already makes that obvious. The "emo rap" lane seems to be clogged in these times, but The Kid LAROI sticks out from the rest. 

On the track "WRONG," The Kid LAROI grabs Lil Mosey. The song is based around a back and forth relationship. The break up then make up story is as old as love itself, but The Kid LAROI and Lil Mosey put their own spin on it. The track is catchy and easy to listen to, even if it does sound a bit generic. Still, The Kid LAROI shines on this record. We can't wait to see what he has in store next. 

Quotable Lyrics
You tell me you want the world, can't give you all that shit
Let's get off the Hennessy, let me pour that shit
I'm tryna make memories, give me all that shit
Let's make some, shawty take drugs 'til sun come up
In the Wraith truck, give me brain, uh, give all that, uh
Give all that, do it how you want it, uh
Don’t even gotta ask ’cause you bad and you know it 

The Kid LAROI Lil Mosey wrong new music
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS The Kid LAROI & Lil Mosey Aren't "Wrong"
24
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject