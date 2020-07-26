The Kid LAROI & Lil Mosey Aren't "Wrong"

The Kid LAROI touched down with his newly-released debut album F*CK LOVE this past week. The former young protege of Juice WRLD lets his emotions loose on this project. The name already makes that obvious. The "emo rap" lane seems to be clogged in these times, but The Kid LAROI sticks out from the rest.

On the track "WRONG," The Kid LAROI grabs Lil Mosey. The song is based around a back and forth relationship. The break up then make up story is as old as love itself, but The Kid LAROI and Lil Mosey put their own spin on it. The track is catchy and easy to listen to, even if it does sound a bit generic. Still, The Kid LAROI shines on this record. We can't wait to see what he has in store next.

Quotable Lyrics

You tell me you want the world, can't give you all that shit

Let's get off the Hennessy, let me pour that shit

I'm tryna make memories, give me all that shit

Let's make some, shawty take drugs 'til sun come up

In the Wraith truck, give me brain, uh, give all that, uh

Give all that, do it how you want it, uh

Don’t even gotta ask ’cause you bad and you know it