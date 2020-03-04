We start this week’s edition of the Fit Or Die gym playlist with a couple of new tracks from Lil Baby's new project, My Turn, which just dropped on Friday. The Tay Keith produced banger "Commercial" featuring Lil Uzi Vert kicks off the playlist in a slow and steady fashion, perfect as you warm up for your work out. Lil Uzi Vert has been featured several times on the playlist, and again he shows up today with his new song "That Way."

2 Chainz also made a solo return this past week with "No TV," before we get back into some of the staple playlist additions: Roddy Ricch, Pop Smoke ("Welcome To The Party" finds a new place while "Mannequin" and "Shake The Room" are repeats.), Youngboy NBA, and even Valee makes an appearance with his Good Job, You Found Me cut "Shell." You might also be surprised to find a little bit of classic Cam'ron on the list, "Oh Boy" fills a nostalgic need.

We've curated over two hours of high-energy music to fuel any type of exercise, so hopefully there is something in there to keep you motivated.

Hit the Follow/Like button on Spotify to keep our Gym playlist in your rotation, with an entirely new tracklist updated every week.