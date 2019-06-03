The NBA Finals are in full swing and after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Toronto Raptors last night by a score of 109-104, the series is now tied at 1-1 and will be heading back to Oakland for games 3 and 4. There has been some celebrity star power at the first two games including Drake and former president Barack Obama. One of the stars who has wanted to attend the games was Compton rapper The Game, although there is one little problem keeping him from doing so.

TMZ caught up with the rapper and asked him about the NBA Finals series. The Game seems pretty excited about the basketball being played although he did say he's disappointed he can't see some of it in person.

"I can't even get into Canada," The Game said. "I can't even go to the game." The Game elaborated saying he can't get in "because I'm a gangster."

While traveling to Canada back in 2011, The Game was detained at the Canadian Border and was deported because of his gang affiliation. As the rapper explained, he's still banned to this day which for his is disappointing because he likes the country.

The Game also went on to say that the Raptors have no chance to win and that the Warriors will win their fourth title in five years.