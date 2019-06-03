Now that the NBA Finals are in full swing, it's not surprising to see some pretty big celebrities in the crowd. Of course, Drake and E-40 have been staples at the games in Toronto so far and last night, former President Barack Obama was in attendance which had the entire Raptors crowd erupting in cheers and even chanting "MVP" to honor him. The former President was even given a standing ovation which proves just how hospitable the Canadian crowd has been throughout the postseason, even if Obama's allegiance is with an American team.

Before the game, Obama met up with Drake where they dapped each other up. As the game drew closer, Obama made his way to some of the biggest names in sports media, such as Stephen A. Smith and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN.

"Just had the pleasure of meeting the man himself: @ BarackObama is in the house at the game. Asked if I needed to calm down. He said: “Nope! It’s working for you. Run with it!” No reason for me to go against HIS advice," Smith wrote on Twitter.

Obama even had some kind words for Shelburne, saying "you do a great job.” With the series heading back to Oakland for games 3 and 4, it will be interesting to see if Obama takes in another game. Perhaps even more celebrities will show out for this entertaining NBA Finals series.