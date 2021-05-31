It's been over four years since Kendrick Lamarreleased his last album, DAMN. which further earned him acclaim and commercial success that very few rappers before have accomplished. However, Kendrick's one artist that doesn't rush his projects which is probably why he hardly disappoints. People are growing impatient, though. A new album from the rapper was slated for 2020 but the pandemic pushed back those plans.



It seems that Kendrick Lamar could be arriving in the near future, according to The Game. The Doctor's Advocate MC, who apparently is no longer retired, took to social media where he praised J. Cole's new album The Off-Season before tipping his hat off to Kendrick Lamar. The Game revealed that he had recently chopped it up with Top Dawg who offered an ambiguous update on when we could expect new music from K. Dot.

"I talked to Top Dawg. You know, he told me Kendrick 'bout to hit n***as with some shit real soon and shit. So, you know, who knows how real soon that it but if Kendrick is working, that shit is always major," The Game said. "That's my lil n***a. Love that n***a to death," he said, adding that he's very inspired by artists like Cole, as well as Kendrick.

Hopefully, we'll actually be receiving a new album from Kendrick Lamar in the weeks ahead. Peep the video below.