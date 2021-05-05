After waiting years for new music from two of the greatest rappers of this present era, we might actually be anticipating back-to-back releases from Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole in the coming weeks. In fact, we can probably throw Drake's name into that hat too as it's only a matter of time before we hear something regarding Certified Lover Boy, which was supposed to drop back in January. J. Cole officially announced that he's releasing his next album, which Cozz has claimed is his best yet, next week. But this week, we're receiving new music from TDE. Is Kendrick Lamar loading up?

For weeks, Top Dawg Entertainment has been teasing a major new music release, sharing a loading screen and giving out a vague date for all of their fans to tune into. While some internet sleuths may have debunked that Isaiah Rashad is the artist associated with the much-hyped release, which is very much welcome, a corner of the internet remains convinced that Kendrick Lamar, SZA, or another TDE-affiliated artist could be coming through. The latest post from TDE doesn't do much to dispel the rumors over who is dropping but we officially have a release time and more information about what we can expect.

According to Top Dawg, the live music video premiere will happen at 4 PM PT in Los Angeles, California. It will take place on the popular Fairfax Avenue, with gifts being given out to attendees. The label didn't disclose who would be debuting the music video but this has the potential to be something huge. In case you don't remember, Kendrick Lamar was spotted presumably filming a music video back in September 2020. Could we be getting that?

Stay tuned for more information regarding TDE's mysterious drop this week. We'll be keeping you updated.