The Game was accused of scamming dozens of artists out of thousands of dollars earlier this year, which he previously denied. The rappers and artists claim that The Game (and a few other artists) has been scamming people by charging them a fee to promote their music, but not following through.

Most recently, a woman claimed that The Game charged her $1,000 to have her song included on one of his mixtapes that he was promoting. She says that he never followed through, and laughed in her face when she confronted him about it. The mixtape was not posted to Game's official page, but rather, it was shared to an alternate SoundCloud account with barely any followers. The Game has since responded to her allegations, claiming that she's lying on him.



Araya Diaz/Getty Images

"Please stop wit the fake news," commented the Los Angeles-based veteran rapper on The Neighborhood Talk's post. "I ain’t never scammed nobody in my life out of nothing !!!! If you want sumn to post, holla at me n I’ll do sumn to help y’all weird ass blog out."

In the past, Game addressed the "scamming" controversy and said that his promotional tactics were never meant to make anybody a superstar, adding, "I’m just trying to uplift artists with dope opportunities." He also said that he believed he was being targeted as part of a smear campaign.

Check out the latest allegations against The Game, as well as his response, below.



Instagram