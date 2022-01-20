The last few weeks have been pretty busy for The Game, musically speaking. His frequent studio appearances have made it known that he has something in the works, seemingly releasing in the near future. The most recent release on his track record is "Eazy," a Kanye West accompanied joint in which The Game raps about the struggles he's been through, while Ye threatens to "beat Pete Davidson's ass." That doesn't seem to be the only thing Kanye and The Game worked on, though, as other scenes of the two in the studio have been floating online as well.



Araya Diaz/Getty Images for BET

Now, new photos of the Born 2 Rap artist have been released, showing him in the lab once again. This time, the pictures come directly from The Game by way of Instagram. In the picture, he can be seen with Migos frontrunner Quavo, producer of the year candidate Hit-Boy, and legendary music mogul Diddy.





This isn't the first time a few of these artists have teamed up. Diddy, an artist that Game looks up to "as a big brother", was featured on his 2015 album The Documentary 2. The track, titled "Standing On Ferraris," illicits Diddy's one of a kind hypeman abilities and knack for outstanding outros. The track title is symbolic of the music relationship between the two as well. The Game, in a 2015 interview on TMZ, stated that he bought Diddy a Ferrari for helping him on the come up and telling him to "do his thing" by signing with Dr. Dre.

The Game is undoubtedly gearing up to drop something, featuring some of the biggest names in the game today. Other artists he's shared studio time with as of late include Pusha T, A$AP Rocky, and even will.i.am.

Are you looking forward to his new project? Share your thoughts in the comments.