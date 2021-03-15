This coming Friday, March 19th, Disney+ will premiere the first episode of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, the second MCU series to hit the streaming service. The six-part series will find Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan reprising their roles as Sam "Falcon" Wilson and Bucky "The Winter Soldier" Barnes, respectively. With the launch only days away, Marvel has come through with the final trailer, which provides a close look at some of the action and thematic throughlines to come.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In the early moments of the trailer, Falcon and Bucky discuss the importance of Captain America's signature shield, which suggests that honoring Cap's legacy will be a driving thematic theme throughout the series. "Symbols are nothing without the women and men that give them meaning," explains Falcon, as the ramifications of a post-Captain America landscape begin to sink in.

Of course, with the presence of heroes comes the inevitability of villains, here represented by the return of Civil War's Zemo and more. Though the main conflict isn't quite revealed, the trailer does indicate that there will be plenty of explosive action setpieces displaying the martial prowess of both titular heroes. And as is always the case when two alpha dogs are forced by circumstance to partner up, expect no shortage of reluctant camaraderie and brotherly banter.

Check out the final trailer below, and look for The Falcon And The Winter Soldier to hit Disney+ this Friday, March 19th.