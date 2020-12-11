Falcon is ready to battle through the pressures of receiving the honorary Captain America title, and he isn’t doing it alone. In a new trailer Marvel Studios released at Disney Investor Day, Bucky Barnes and the Falcon are joining forces as a powerful duo in the upcoming series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Anthony Mackie’s Falcon was given the title at the end of Avengers: Endgame, after Captain America returned from his alternate reality. In Cap’s final moments, he hands Falcon the shield with the infamous Winter Soldier, Bucky Barnes, in attendance. The movie’s ending foreshadowed their potential partnership, and will finally premiere on March 19th, 2021 on the Disney+ streaming service.

Despite receiving the honor as America’s ultimate defender, he still keeps his original name, The Falcon.

Mackie took to Twitter to share his anticipation for the new series. “It’s almost time people,” he said.

The filming for the series went underway in 2019 and was scheduled to be released August of this year. However, complications from the pandemic slowed the production process and pushed back the premiere date.

Marvel’s phase four is jam-packed with new storylines that have a lot of potential for the future of the MCU.

