The Cleveland Browns have a winning record (2-1) for the first time in 6 years, following a 34-20 victory over Washington, Sunday.

Jason Miller / Getty Images

The last time the team was above .500 was entering Week 15 of the 2014 season when they were 7-6. From there, they lost their final 3 games and have remained under .500 in the 90 consecutive weeks that followed. This was the longest active streak in the NFL. For three years, from 2015 through 2017, the team won a total of four games.

“First and foremost, this is a football town,” Mayfield said, via Cleveland.com. “They deserve to have a great franchise and a great team, but we are worried about right now. Like I said before the season started, it is about building that culture, bringing the right guys in and pushing this thing in the right direction, which is what we have been doing and we are trying to do. We have to build on this momentum and keep going one game at a time.”

Following the Browns' victory, the New York Giants now hold the longest record for consecutive weeks without a winning record, with 55 weeks.

The Browns will attempt to keep their winning record alive next week against the Dallas Cowboys.

