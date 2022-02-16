SB: The more I study Hype's art, the more I realize that directing was just one component of his holistic vision. So much of his art covers fashion, technology, through both digital and analog languages, and culture in ways that would transcend generations and inspire a crop of new creators just like me. I am a self-proclaimed descendant of Hype and not just because of our aesthetic synergy, but because he literally helped shape how I view and use colour, composition and rhythm in my work. This is not in relation to things like the Hype tribute grocery bag for Curves, this is deeper. This is in my use of straight lines in photography, my strong use of contrast in editing portraits, and understanding of environment or backdrop for any subject in storytelling.

The elements of a Hype Williams motion picture consists of composition (which we've all become accustomed to), the signature fisheye lensing of the most prolific acts in music, and then there's his use of colour, fashion, environment and performance. The Hype Williams accreditation on a video didn't just mean that a visionary was behind it, it meant that we were getting the best visual context for a song. In many cases, the videos he directed were for songs that were already hits, but the videos would ultimately immortalize the songs, often making them larger than life (Mo Money Mo Problems), and give the music an even longer lineage.

When I think about the kid I was, enamoured by a Hype Williams music video cued on Planet Groove or 106 & Park, I remember how much weight his name carried. I was a liner notes kid, I studied credits, down to the names of the person who graphic designed the CD booklet. I didn't need to see Hype's face once; his work was so incredibly distinct that I began to assume he directed something before even reading a credit. By the time I had chosen a career in the arts, I had innately taken Hype's influence and perspective with me. This is throughout fashion, directing music videos, photography, and even now in home decor and furniture design.

It's possible that if it wasn't for the impact of Kubrick's '2001: A Space Oddesey', Lyor Cohen telling him how trash his very first music video was, or Sylvia Rhone seeing the potential in him so early, we would never have the graffiti artist-turned-renaissance auteur from Queens usher us into a new era of filmmaking. I would need more than a blog post and a few floors at the Whitney to fully uncover the genius in Hype's work, so this roundup is to only give insight into how these videos have inspired and shaped my artistic outlook. I am not going to try to convince you that these selected videos are definitely his best works, but they are his best (to me), and they are in no particular order of course.