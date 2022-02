ABOUT SEAN BROWN:

Sean Brown is an artist who has never allowed himself to be put in a box. Based in Toronto, Brown is constantly surrounded by other creatives, and with his forward-thinking vision and approach to visual arts, Brown was able to make himself stand out amongst a crowd that 's already filled with talented individuals.

Breaking through is no simple task, although his design philosophies certainly helped him along the way. Whether it be through fashion, visual art, music videos, interior design, or photography, Brown has always been obsessed with challenging expectations. From appealing to pop culture in decor, bringing art studio vibes to retail spaces, or simply acting as a creative director for artists in the hip-hop and r 'n 'b space, Brown has been able to carve out a lane for himself that very few others are occupying right now.

Brown 's Toronto-based sportswear company NEEDS&WANTS helped flip basic design concepts on its head, as Brown would take standard pieces of clothing, and change the materials up to challenge the perceptions of consumers. Even when it came to the retail space for NEEDS&WANTS, Brown wanted to create something truly unique, that would stand out from other competing brands. The artist did this by creating a space that displays clothing items as if they are items in an art gallery. Not only are they to be admired, but consumed.

In addition to NEEDS&WANTS, Brown was also responsible for some gorgeous hip-hop-related decor. The artist would take classic hip-hop albums like Lil ' Kim 's HardCore, Sade 's Love Deluxe, and Outkast 's Speakerboxxx/The Love Below and then turn the CDs into beautiful rugs that could go in any room. These projects showcased Brown 's love for hip-hop, as well as his ability to turn pop-culture references into something tangible that can be used in everyday life. Brown has been able to work directly with artists, including an array of Canadian talent, from Daniel Caesar to Jay Whiss to A 'maal Nuux. Brown was Daniel Caesar 's creative director 2015-2021, alongside Keavan Yazdani. It was here that Brown got to work on all of the visual components for the album Freudian, which eventually landed Brown a Juno nomination for Album Artwork of the Year. Sean went on to do Creative Director for Diddy, at Combs Enterprises, and work with other artists and brands, including SZA, Amazon Music, and Rimowa, to name a few.

If you 've seen Brown 's various visual projects, whether they be music videos, album art, or fashion, you would quickly realize that the artist is heavily influenced by the likes of Hype Williams. Whenever you watch a Hype Williams music video, you can expect to see expertly crafted frames, colorful wardrobes, and meticulously placed references to culture, among other things. These are all artistic endeavors that Brown has tried to bring to his own work, and it has allowed him to enjoy success in various disciplines. Through his new home décor brad, CURVES, Brown is paying homage to Williams with a Tote bag made in collaboration with Xylk. This bag has images from some of Williams ' best music videos, and it is yet another example of how Brown is able to combine elements of pop culture and design into something harmonious that anyone can use in a practical manner.

For HotNewHipHop 's Black Future Month celebration, Brown took us through some of his favorite Hype Williams videos. Throughout the essay, Brown explains how he was inspired by Williams ' artistic vision, while also explaining why some of these videos are so iconic. From Busta Rhymes to DMX to Kanye West, Williams has worked with some of the best artists in the world, and at this point, he is a legend of both hip-hop and film. While our readers might not agree with every single choice here, it is clear that the influence these videos had on Brown 's art is palpable.