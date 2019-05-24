The album cover for Ready To Die is one of the most instantly recognizable landmarks in hip-hop history. The Notorious B.I.G's career ended suddenly when he was shot dead in 1997 but his career has been celebrated ever since. Biggie is seen as one of the legends of the rap game and Ready To Die has a lot to do with that. Back in 2011, the identity of the baby on the storied album cover was tracked down and Keithroy Yearwood was confirmed to have been the child in the shot. Yearwood was paid $150 for the photo but the memory will live forever. Plus, he can always dress up as himself for Halloween. XXL managed to find Yearwood on social media and he's all grown up now. It makes sense because, after all, the album is about twenty-five years old.

When his identity was first uncovered after seventeen years of mystery, Yearwood said that he's a big fan of the project. "It's an honor to be on this album. I was chosen out of all of these kids. I guess it was the afro," he exclaimed. "This album here is one of the best rap albums to ever come out."

Take a look at what he looks like now after so many years have gone by.