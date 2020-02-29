The current Coronavirus epidemic has been affecting pretty much every aspect of our lives, whether it be the way we groom our facial hair, what beers we drink — yes, people are scared to drink Corona — and most definitely how we travel as Summer Walker made evidently clear earlier today. However, fans of the hit reality competition series The Amazing Race will have to suffer too, as production on Season 33 has been halted by CBS for safety reasons.



ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images

Coronavirus worries are at an all-time high recently after a new strand, COVID-19, has been spreading worldwide, as a passenger just this morning was trying to fend off with a mask (seen above) after arriving to Mexico City from a flight coming from South Korea. Variety is exclusively reporting that although the virus hasn't made anyone sick on the show so far, CBS is halting production as a cautionary move. A spokesperson for CBS told Variety, "All contestants and production staff are in the process of returning home." The statement went on to add, "At this time, no Racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it. Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home. The health and well-being of the Racers and the production team are our top priorities."

Season 33 of The Amazing Race was only a few weeks into production and hadn't even been announced yet, with only three episodes filmed so far. Ironically enough, this wasn't even the season scheduled to premiere anytime soon; Season 32, which has already been filmed, is the most current season scheduled to broadcast. A similar fate happened on the set of Mission Impossible 7 along with other films in production around the world.

As of now, a new date to start production on The Amazing Race has not been announced, nor has a premiere date for Season 32. Stay safe out there, y'all.