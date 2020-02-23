Teyana Taylor might not actually get as much credit as she deserves for just how much creative control goes behind her music. The G.O.O.D Music singer teamed up with Red Bull last year for the House Of Petunia show which they described as her "most ambitious show to date." Bringing her vision to life, Teyana Taylor was leading every aspect of the performance which ultimately took place at Red Bull Music Festival New York.

Taylor brought Red Bull cameras into her world as she plotted out the show as they capture a glimpse into her world. Balancing her family and professional life all at once, Assembly Required: Teyana Taylor's House Of Petunia give fans an up-close look at her life leading up to her big performance.

“I’m starting my own house. It’s gonna be called House of Petunia. It's all my visions brought to life," Teyana explains in the film. "The House of Petunia will be my most ambitious show to date. I'm extremely nervous because the show means a lot to me."

The documentary runs for over an hour in length with appearances and cameos from Nikki Taylor -- Teyana's mom and manager -- Iman Shumpert, the band director Carrington, and lead choreographer, Coco Gilbert. Usher, Fabolous and Method Man also make appearances in the doc.

Peep the documentary in full below.