Teyana Taylor is known for whipping out her lap dance moves during her performances making the crowd and any given individual in the chair go wild. The latest lap dance Teyana showcased for her fans was for Tammy Rivera during her Atlanta show and needless to say, Waka Flocka's wife enjoyed every moment of it.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In the clip below, you can see Tammy laid out on a bed while Teyana does the damn thing on top of her body. "@teyanataylor show was amazing! y’all don’t wanna miss her next one! She make me wanna #PlayWithaBitchToo," Tammy captioned an image to Instagram, prompting Waka to comment: "O fucking really."

Teyana previously opened up about her beloved show trick, making it clear that it's all apart of her job. "I’m very professional, and after every lapdance of anybody I’ve ever given a lapdance to, it’s never been anything more than that,” she said. “I’m very like, ‘Lapdance. Alright, on to the next song.’ It ain’t no kiki-ing. Next record. This s**t is a job. It’s a job and I think that people don’t understand that. But when you’re passionate about your job, and you’re passionate about entertaining people and this is your show, it is what it is."