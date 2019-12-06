Teyana Taylor Is Self-Affirming On Catchy "We Got Love" Single

Coming with an uplifting message on Friday morning is Teyana Taylor who officially shared her single "We Got Love." If the song sounds familiar, it should; the singer performed the track on Saturday Night Liveback in 2018 with Kanye West by her side. As the anticipation surrounding her forthcoming record grows, it only seemed appropriate that Teyana and her team show fans a little "love" with this one.

Teyana's next album is slated for a January 2020 release—although she previously promised it would come today—and "We Got Love" may have found itself a new home after it was reportedly cut from her sophomore record, K.T.S.E. She stands alone on this one unlike her last sexy single "Morning" that hosted a feature from songstress Kehlani. The up-tempo "We Got Love" has a chant-like chorus that's almost irresistible, so give the track a spin and let us know if you "love" this one by Teyana.

Quotable Lyrics

Self-love is the best love

When you go take that wristband off

That pity party been over

Don't need makeup to dress you up

I gave birth on the bathroom floor

Just me, Iman, and headphone cords

Don't let this life defeat you

I hope this message reach you