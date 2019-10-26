The Queen Bee has recently released her anticipated album 9, a project that comes 14 years after her last album. Lil Kim has shared the significance of the number nine in her life and even featured only nine songs on the album, and while her fans hyped her record, there were reports that sales weren't up to par. No matter what the news may say about 9's numbers, Kimberly Jones continues on with her press run, so she stopped by Billboard to answer a few questions for their Fishing For Answers series.



Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

In the video, Kim pulls random questions out of a fishbowl and must answer whatever is presented. She was asked to name her favorite female rappers currently on the scene, and she made sure to include a name that not many others have listed. "I like Cardi. City Girls is my girls," she said. "I like...[Megan Thee Stallion] is killing it, that's my girl. Dej Loaf. I think everybody forgets about her. That's my friend. I call her my little Sade because she's like, the female rap Sade. I always tell her that. She needs to run with that."

Kim was also asked to name her favorite Biggie track, but she immediately said it was impossible to pick just one. However, she did name a few that have always stood out to her. "'Hypnotize,' 'Warning,' [and] 'Who Shot Ya,'" she said. Additionally, there may be a Lil Kim biopic coming to theaters in the future, and Kim said that when that process begins, she's returning to her hometown to find some talent. "When I do do the movie of my life I'm going to go back to Brooklyn and I will hold auditions until I find the perfect person. If that is Teyana [Taylor] or Lil Mama or whoever it is, it's gotta be perfect." Who do you think should play Lil Kim in a movie?