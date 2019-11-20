The stage was laced in blue on The Late Late Show with James Corden as Dave East and Teyana Taylor took to the stage. The pair performed "Need a Sign" from Dave's recently released album Survival, and the rapper thanked Corden and his crew for allowing them to visit his show.



Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

"First Live Performance On TV Was Amazing," Dave wrote on Instagram. "Thank You @teyanataylor We Killed That. Thank You @1500ornothin For Providing The Sounds. Thank You @j_corden." Aside from the solid performance the pair gave on the late-night show, Dave seemed perturbed recently with outlets who were spreading false information about his album. Survival debuted on the Billboard 200 chart at No. 11 after selling 24K units, however, there was misinformation being spread around and the rapper didn't take too kindly to the lies people were telling.

Dave shared a screenshot of Billboard's report regarding his record and wrote in the caption that he was finished with anyone who tried to make him look bad in the media. "Thanks To The Real," he said. "All The Fake Blogs And Fake Projections The Frank Stand Is Open 24 Hours A Day And Please Never Reach Out For Another Interview Or Anything Involving Dave East. I’m Cool. Shouts To @billboard For The Facts..." Watch his performance and read his message below.