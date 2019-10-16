There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it, Teyana Taylor was a clutch contributor to G.O.O.D Music's "Surgical Summer" movement. Her eight-song album K.T.S.E won fans over in a major way, though some wished she were unfettered by Ye's seven-song conceit. Hell, even Taylor herself seemed annoyed at the limitation. Therefore, it stands to reason she'll be going even harder with her next project, which has yet to receive an official title. What it does have, as of today, is a release date.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images

Responding to a well-placed Titanic meme laughing at her expense, Taylor clapped back by providing a bit of information. "Lol my album dropping dec.6th! I promise," she writes, though it would be surprising if her word holds true. Label politics and all. Still, we can remain hopeful, can we not?

Should the project indeed arrive on schedule, it will be exciting to see Taylor's new direction unfold. K.T.S.E was a strong release in its own right, and her and Kanye West made for a captivating musical duo. Whether he has a role in this one remains uncertain, but rest assured that Teyana will bring even more confidence to the fold. Are you looking forward to her next body of work?