Terry Crews' wife, Rebecca Crews, is officially cancer-free following her double mastectomy and reconstructive surgery, after she was diagnosed with stage 1 breast cancer only a few weeks ago. Rebecca became extra pre-cautious about her health after her mother had a cancerous lump removed last year, especially since she herself had had a small, pre-cancerous lump removed from her right breast twelve years ago. Unfortunately, following her most recent doctor's visit a few weeks ago, Rebecca was told she had stage 1 breast cancer. “Though it was Stage 1, you’re overwhelmed with fear,” Rebecca revealed. “Like cancer is this all-consuming, all-powerful evil entity.” However, she had high hopes for her recovery, and remained optimistic. “After the call, I had this clear vision of myself stepping through a door, and on the other side of this door, the sun was shining brightly and I was very happy,” she recalled. “I just had this sense that I was going to be OK.”

Michael Buckner/Getty Images

However, her husband, Terry, was much more panicked. “My husband has watched me go through a lot, but the look on his face…he looked at me like I was going to die,” she explained. “He told me it felt like his insides were melting. I said, ‘I need you to be strong for me,’ and he said, ‘OK,’ and hugged me, but I think he needed that hug.”

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Riveter

She proceeded to undergo a double mastectomy on March 3rd, and because of this choice, she will not have to go through radiation treatment. While Rebecca is officially cancer-free, she did express concerns about going through recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. Because her immune system is compromised as a result of her recent health problems, she was anxious about attending her follow-up doctor’s appointments. She also noted how many of the expected side effects in a post-mastectomy patient could be confused for symptoms of coronavirus. “I’ve been so nervous, too, because a couple times I’ve woken up in the middle of the night with trouble breathing and thought, 'Oh no,'" she confessed.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

However, Terry has been nothing but supportive of his wife of 30 years. “I have to give him his props because he’s been cooking for me, helping me bathe, and just really stepping up,” she said. “I tease him all the time, I’m like, Did I have to get cancer to be treated like this?!’”

[Via]