As we've previously reported, Terrence Howard is retiring from acting after this season of Empire ends. The actor will tell any news media source that will listen that he's ready to move on to bigger and better things that he claims will benefit the good of humanity. Howard's announcement is right on time because he's backed away from his career just as he received the coveted star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At the unveiling, Howard was joined by his ex-wife-turned-again-wife Mira Pak and his two children Hero and Quirin. After the ceremony, TMZ caught up with the actor as he made his way into Crustacean in Beverly Hills to celebrate his big moment. Howard was asked about the recent $1.3 million judgment in favor of his ex-wife, Michelle Ghent, and what he thinks of the court's ruling.

"You have to remember that she gained everything that she gained through blackmail, through deceit, through lies," he said. "I'm going to fight everything that I possibly can to make sure that the truth becomes understood so that men aren't taken advantage of the way we've been taken advantage of."

Howard expressed that he would pay off the judgment, but "karma comes to everyone." The cameraman wanted to touch on Empire's end, but Howard didn't want to talk about that. Instead, Howard directed him to learn the truth about his "1 x 1=2" ideology and urged the cameraman to visit the actor's website. This isn't the first time Howard has mentioned this, as he previously told Rolling Stone back in 2015 that he was working on his personal language of logic.

"How can it equal one?” he said. “If one times one equals one that means that two is of no value because one times itself has no effect. One times one equals two because the square root of four is two, so what’s the square root of two? Should be one, but we’re told it’s two, and that cannot be....I mean, you can’t conform when you know innately that something is wrong."

Earlier this week, while on the red carpet for the Emmys, Howard stopped to speak with news station KTLA about what led up to his decision to retire from acting. He cited "personal discoveries" and "the science that Pythagoras was searching for," and then stated, "I was able to open up the flower of life and find the real wave conjugations that we’ve been looking for, for 10,000 years," he said. "Why would I continue walking on water for tips when I’ve got an entire generation to teach a whole new world?"

He then added, "All energy in the universe is expressed in motion, all motion is expressed in waves, all waves are curved, so where does the straight lines come from to make the platonic solids?" he asked. Howard shared that gravity isn't real and said, "I’m putting something on YouTube where I will build the planet Saturn without gravity — and build the Milky Way Galaxy without gravity." Check it out below.