It's about that time, folks. The final season of Empire is upon us and the beginning of the end will premiere on September 24. There have been many shake-ups in the show's storyline for the past five seasons, and according to Terrence Howard and Taraji P. Henson, the sixth will be the most daring. Of course, Jussie Smollett will be missing from the cast of characters as he was removed from the series following his assault scandal.

"I miss him, just like any mother misses a child," Taraji told Extra of her Empire offspring. "He's definitely missed," Howard added. "It hurts. It's like losing a son, but it's nice not having all of the media circus around regarding all of the things that took place."

Howard has had quite a consistent career, one that has lasted for nearly three decades, but according to the actor, it may be time for him to retire. When asked about what was on the horizon now that his Empire days were coming to a close, Howard made it clear that he's moving on to greener pastures.

"Oh, I'm done with acting," he said matter-of-factly. "I'm done pretending." The host suggested that Howard will be focused on philanthropic efforts, but he shook his head at that. "I'm just focused on bringing truth to the world."