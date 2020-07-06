mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Terrell Hines & Vince Staples Address The Social Turmoil Of Today With "Get Up"

Keenan Higgins
July 06, 2020 17:33
Get Up
Gearing up for the release of his upcoming project "Portal One: The Mixtape," Terrell Hines drops a remix to his powerful single "Get Up" featuring a verse by Vince Staples that speaks on the world's current social unrest.


With artists like Trae Tha Truth heading into the booth to address our current social issues, music with a message is needed now more than ever in the hip-hop community. That's why we give major props to Terrell Hines  and Vince Staples for coming together on a powerful collaboration titled "Get Up."

Image: Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

The song is actually a remix to a standout track off Hines' 2019 EP St. Mark Rd. Adding Staples will surely garner more attention to the song without question, but the real star here is the message that both artists are able to articulate. In short, the song was already a gem in its original form, but the rerelease speaks more towards the current times we're in right now and confirms the notion that sometimes two great minds on a record are better than one.

Listen to "Get Up" by Terrell Hines and Vince Staples below, and be sure to check for Portal One: The Mixtape when it arrives on August 7 via Capitol Records.

Quotable Lyrics:

I've been waitin'
Too much time, I'm impatient
Pressure risin', I might go diamond
Outcasted, I might get blasted
Move softly, bright lights, get off me
Unfortunately, I'm fortunate
Wealth is still disproportionate
Bloodshot eyes behind Porsche tints
Find me on the nine-one freeway
Deep thoughts of my life on replay
Pack heat, you know fat meat greasy
They say life too short, but not easy
I say what I want, I'm not P.C
You know black folks killed when police please
Just seen one on the TV...make about three this week

