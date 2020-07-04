Trae Tha Truth Enlists Rap All-Stars On Powerful Posse Cut "Time For Change"

Many people are using a handful of ways to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and for artists like Trae Tha Truth that outlet has proven to be in the form of new music. Take a listen to the Houston-bred emcee's new single titled "Time For Change," a powerful track that features a lineup of hip-hop greats dropping bars for a cause.



Image: Sergio Flores/Getty Images

Joining Trae on this nearly eight-minute-long track include rappers T.I., Styles P, Mysonne, Ink, Conway, Krayzie Bone, E-40, David Banner and Bun B, with Anthony Hamilton providing a soulful touch and powerful words by activists Tamika Mallory & Lee Merritt helping to piece it all together. Lyrically, each emcee brings something important to the table in their delivery, and although lengthy the song itself is a great example of the power of hip-hop when we decide to unite instead of beef.

Listen to Trae Tha Truth's Black Lives Matter-themed new single "Time For Change" below and on all streaming platforms.

Quotable Lyrics:

They say racism don't exist, if not, why the f*ck we pissed?

They hate me 'cause my skin, I'm proudly ripping behind this fist

No more killing our own, that's why we gotta stick together

I'll be damned if we don't fight, we've got to try this sh*t together

Dear Mr. President, you're f*cking us over

Like we a terroristic threat, the ghetto covered in soldiers

Fear my only chance to live is with my hand on the trigger

Way they did the homie Floyd, I feel they hunting for n****s

They don't love me, momma, everyday we under attack

Knowing I try to turn away, I might get shot in the back

Fact.