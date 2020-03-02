mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Terrace Martin Shares Full-Length "Sinthesize" Project

Milca P.
March 02, 2020 03:48
Sinthesize
Terrace Martin

Terrace Martin delivers on new sounds.


Produce Terrace Martin has returned to share with his latest offering as he digs into array of offerings to share his newest Sinthesize album. This time around the Sounds of Crenshaw leader shares nine total outings.

Martin finds himself doing things solo on the album following a strong string in collaborations and loose drops from the past few months, including the Arin Ray and Elena Pinderhughes-assisted "Beige" and "Trial MIx", featuring Rose Gold and Buddy.

Per usual, Terrace has no issue in capturing the essence of southern California as he attempts to bottle it up in nine tracks or less. Enjoy Sinthesize, and for good measure, revisit Martin's recent series of loose arrivals.

