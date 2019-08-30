The Popeyes chicken sandwich craze has been closely documented by news outlets and discussed on social media since its debut. While a few debates sparked on social media with regards to which franchise had the best chicken sandwich, it is fair to say Popeyes remained undefeated. As such, folks all around the nation have been making their way to Popeyes for the infamous chicken sandwich. That was until it sold out everywhere, leaving countless of hearts (or perhaps, stomachs?) saddened. Though the issue is temporary and Popeyes is working on producing more sandwiches so the latter does not occur again, some have not taken the news so well. In fact, WFLA news recently reported on the story of a Tennessee man who completely lost his sh*t when he found out Popeyes had run out of chicken sandwiches and is now deciding to sue.

According to the aforementioned news outlet, the $5K lawsuit cites damages wherein the plaintiff claims that Popeyes partook in "deceptive business practices by an entity to the public" and "false advertising. Craig Barr, the man behind the lawsuit, shared the following words: "I can’t get happy; I have this sandwich on my mind. I can’t think straight. Countless time wasted driving to and from Popeyes. No chicken sandwich. Was told to come back this day- still no sandwich." Indeed, we can understand his frustration. Barr is hoping that his lawsuit will also stand against the "big corporate" and he is expected to appear in court in October.

