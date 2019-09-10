The end of the Tekashi 6ix9ine saga is set to come to an end in the next month. Part of his agreement with the government is that he must testify against the individuals he got locked up with. We recently reported that Tekashi 6ix9ine is set to take the stand and admit that his role in the gang was to make money for them and distribute it among the members. TMZ has now obtained the prosecutor's entire letter to the government that details what 6ix9ine will admit to on the stand.

The prosecutors are relying on 6ix9ine to help them take down the other defendants in the case. Tekashi will have to take the stand and list off the names of the people involved in the alleged crimes that took place including the rapper's own kidnapping and robbery. On top of that, 6ix9ine is the prosecutors key to identifying the aliases and Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods members found on social media, direct messages, and text messages. Overall, without 6ix9ine, they won't have any way to prove or trace the crimes back to those members.

In addition to ratting on his own crew and identifying their social media handles, he's also expected to detail his own involvement in the shooting involving Casanova over "Set Trippin." He'll also directly testify against Nine Trey Gangsta Blood member SEQO who allegedly directed rival Blood members to "fire on" 6ix9ine on sight.

Read the entire document here.