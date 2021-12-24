Authorities from coast to coast have warned against dangers this holiday season, but it was the Los Angeles Police Department that made headlines for killing a teenage girl. An L.A. family is grieving the loss of 14-year-old Valentina Orellana Peralta after she was struck by a stray bullet while trying on clothes inside of a Burlington Coat Factory dressing room in North Hollywood.

According to several reports, police reportedly got a call about a "possible shooting" and when they arrived, they found two people arguing. LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell stated, “While conducting that search for a suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

It is unclear if the suspect, a man, had a weapon as reports vary on whether or not a firearm was located. However, an officer did fire off shots, killing both the suspect and Valentina.

“We went behind it (the wall), and it turned out to be a dressing room up there,” LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said. “We were able to locate a 14-year-old female who was found deceased in that dressing room... Preliminarily, we believe that round was an officer’s round.”

"This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved," Police Chief Michel Moore said in a statement. "I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family."

Another person was reportedly injured and is being treated. Meanwhile, Burlington issued a statement about the incident: "At Burlington, our hearts are heavy as a result of the tragic incident that occurred today at our North Hollywood, CA store," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and associates."

[via][via]