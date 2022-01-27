Two brothers have been arrested for allegedly beating their stepfather to death after he was accused of sexually abusing their half-sister.

According to FOX5 Atlanta, the Trevino brothers attacked Quintanilla after learning that their 9-year-old sister was being sexually abused by her father.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Alejandro Trevino, 18, and Christian Trevino, 17, reportedly got into a physical altercation with their 42-year-old stepfather Gabriel Quintanilla at their trailer park. Juan Eduardo Melendez, a friend of the two brothers, then drove Alejandro to a nearby apartment complex while Christian followed Quintanilla on foot, and assaulted him again.

After the second assault, the Trevino brothers and Melendez, fled the scene to switch cars and return to the complex to find Quintanilla. Quintanilla was found walking alone and was “beaten to death” with brass knuckles. He was then tossed into the bed of their truck and his body was dumped in an open field in a city miles away.

Quintanilla’s body was found last week and after an investigation, it was determined that he was killed by severe blunt force trauma to the head.

Since their arrest, Christian and Melendez have been charged with capital murder, aggravated assault, and engaging in organized criminal activity. Alejandro was charged with aggravated assault and engaging in organized criminal activity. All three are being held on a $1M bond.

A Change.org petition was started in support of the release of Melendez and the Trevino brothers. The campaign has garnered over 20K signatures.

There have been no further updates at this time.

